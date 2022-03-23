Ankit Tiwari opens up on rape allegations, impact on his career; says ‘I lost so much’

Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari, who was accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend, has opened up on how his career has been affected because of allegations and legal proceedings.

For the unversed, Ankit Tiwari, who used to compose jingles for ads, was arrested in May 2014 by Mumbai Police after his girlfriend accused him of raping her. Ankit has sung songs for films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Singham Returns’ and ‘PK’ before this controversy.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, he confessed that people pulled their hands and stopped working after the rape allegations. They withdrew many projects without giving any reason. He also mentioned that most of these projects were in the finishing state. He said that he lost much after the incident but never gave up on doing something.

Ankit also talked about his true friends from the industry. He said that the difficult phase of his life showed him his true friends as only few people stand with you when your tough phase arrives. He mentioned that there were only a few people who were with him when he was dealing with a lot of difficulties and he calls them his family. Those with whom he had worked were also supporting the singer. He said God opened one gate when all doors were closed and he left from there. He has come a long way, said Ankit.

For the uninitiated, Mumbai Court acquitted the singer from all charges as the prosecution failed to furnish evidence. He last sang in ‘Bandi Tot’, from ‘Badhaai Do.’