Anjaneya creators Shaan, Shantanu on how AI is ally, not threat to Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap's criticism, dislike to Raanjhanaa's alternative climax | Exclusive

The creators of AI film Anjaneya- Son of Vayu open up on how the new-age technology can enhance storytelling, discuss if artificial intelligence is a real threat to Bollywood, and also react to heavy criticism of AI by Anurag Kashyap, Aanand L Rai, and Dhanush.

Q. What is the theme or main focus of the film Anjaneya – Son of Vayu? Which celebs will do the voice-over for the characters?

Shantanu Sahajpal: Anjaneya – Son of Vayu introduces the first-ever cinematic AI avatar of Hanuman Ji, laying the foundation for the cinematic universe of Indian Gods that we have envisioned. The focus is on reimagining devotion for the modern audience. For the first time, Hanuman Ji’s timeless virtues of strength, devotion, humility, and service are being crystallised into a definitive cinematic identity, powered by AI and delivered as an awe-inspiring, immersive experience for today’s audiences.

Voices are as important as visuals in this universe. We are in the consideration phase in the process of finalising the voice of Anjaneya. The real-life hero Sonu Sood is, is what’s making us prioritise him in bringing Hanuman Ji’s voice to life. Our goal is to ensure the voice carries the power and compassion that audiences associate with Hanuman Ji.”



Shaan G: The focus is to show sides of his life and powers that people have never seen before on screen. For us, this is not just a film — it’s the beginning of a whole cinematic universe around our Gods. That’s why we are very careful about who lends their voice. We’re looking at celebrities whose real-life values match the purity and spirit of these stories. Sonu Sood is on top of our list because of the selfless work he has done in real life. His voice carries the same strength and honesty that we want people to feel when they hear Hanuman Ji speak.

Q.What are the potential benefits of using AI in storytelling and content creation?

Shantanu Sahajpal: AI is transforming creativity by making visualisation and execution faster and cost-efficient. It’s an upgrade on traditional filmmaking methods like putting up a set or traditional VFX for complex scenes. Helping creators showcase their vision in a way that’s closer to how they truly imagined it. Allowing creators like us to tell stories on a much bigger canvas, without always needing blockbuster-level budgets.

Shaan G: The biggest benefit is scale and cost. Normally, building a huge world like Kishkindha would need a massive budget and months of set work or VFX. With AI, we can create those visuals faster and at a fraction of the cost. It also gives us freedom to experiment with different ideas before finalising a scene. Enhancing the scope of creativity and putting no limits to what’s possible”

Q. What are the biggest cons of AI? Will actors, superstars, be required in future?

Shantanu Sahajpal: The challenge with AI is ensuring authenticity. Technology is powerful, but it can be difficult to replace human emotion or the cultural resonance that an actor can bring. For example, in the case of Anjaneya, we’re not replacing an actor; we have created a definitive cinematic avatar of Hanuman Ji based on references in epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. His voice will still be human so that we keep the emotional depth. For figures like these, which are beyond human representation, AI gives us the scale and consistency that could be limiting for an actor in a costume to achieve. Actors will continue to be essential where emotional nuances drive the story. The future lies in synergy — AI expands the canvas of what’s possible, while actors bring emotional depth and presence.”



Shaan G: The main risk with AI is when it’s misused or done without care — then the results can feel fake or soulless. But AI itself isn’t new; it has been part of our lives for years (maps, autocorrect, filters). What’s new now is its ability to create images and videos. As for superstars, they will always be needed. AI cannot replace the human emotion and connection an actor brings. What AI can do is support them — for example, an actor can shoot in a small studio, and AI can expand it into a massive battlefield.

Q. Anurag Kashyap recently slammed the CEO of Chiranjeevi Hanuman, another AI film. Even Raanjhanaa's AI-climax was disliked by Dhanush and Anand L Rai. What's your take on the key players' criticism?

Shantanu Sahajpal: Their concerns reflect how important it is to use AI responsibly. What has happened so far is that some projects have used AI in ways that feel gimmicky or without creative depth, which naturally invites criticism. AI itself isn’t the problem; it’s how you use it. When applied thoughtfully, it can expand storytelling and make for an immersive, never-before-seen experience for the audience. The future isn’t about replacing traditional filmmaking, but about enhancing it with new creative possibilities.



Shaan G: Criticism usually comes when AI is used to change or alter existing films — like when Raanjhanaa’s ending was altered with AI, which upset both the actor and the fans. That’s understandable. But what we are doing is very different. We are not replacing actors or changing their work. We are using AI to build worlds — the temples, the landscapes, the divine environments. Real actors and their performances will always remain at the heart of cinema. We see AI as a tool to expand what’s possible, not to erase what already exists.