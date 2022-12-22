Anjali Arora tries to groove like Deepika Padukone on Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, gets brutally trolled

Anjali Arora

Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang has created quite a stir in social media. Apart from Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini row, her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and her moves have impressed the masses.

The song is such a trend, that we have stars from television and social media influencers dancing to the tunes of Besharam Rang. After Hina Khan and Kanika Mann, Anjali Arora is the latest one to join the bandwagon of Besharam Rang. The Lock Upp contestant made a reel on the song, and she tried to match up with the steps of Deepika.

Here's the song

As soon as Anjali shared the song, several of netizens mocked her attempt to ape Padukone. A few users called her reel on Besharam Rang as 'Kacha Badam 2.0.' One of the users wrote, "Lagta hai ab isko v boikot hona hai." Another user added, "Mujhe pata tha ye reels Anjali Reels banayengi same dance karengi." The third user wrote, "Tumhe to lut liya kche badamo ne." A netizen wrote, "Jab dance nhi aa rha to Kyu kr rhi ho."

Earlier, Hina Khan also tried to groove to the song, and move it like Deepika. Hina shared a reel on her Instagram where she's matching up the grace and sexiness of Deepika. For the reel, Deepika wore a shimmery top and showed her sizzling moves. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted the video with the caption, "Song this good, had to vibe to it! #Pathaan #BesharamRang @iamsrk @deepikapadukone."

Here's the video

The song Besharam Rang has created quite a stir on social media. While fans of SRK-Deepika are raving about the song. Other netizens and even a few political personalities are miffed over the obscenity showcased in the song. There are people who called the song 'vulgar.'

The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and she added, "Strangely, I`ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say finally we get to work with each other." Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.