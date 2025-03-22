In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali Anand shared that she and Ranveer Singh were “so excited” when Karan Johar was shooting Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene.

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, despite not sharing the screen since the 1980s, finally worked together again in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and took the internet by storm. While the love story of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was the central theme of the film, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi overshadowed them with their heartwarming love story and the passionate onscreen kiss that followed. In a recent conversation, during the promotions of Dabba Cartel, Anjali Anand, who played Gayatri Randhawa in the film, opened up about what it was like to work with such legends and what the other cast members reactions were while shooting the scene.

In a conversation with RJ Divya Solgama for Radio Nasha's YouTube channel, Anjali Anand said, "It was a very funny incident that happened during that (kissing) scene. We are all standing on the set, one side is Alia's family, one side is our family, and Dharmendra ji and Shabana ji are in the middle. In the middle of that scene, after 2-3 takes, Ranveer looked at me and said 'Tu dekh rahi hai'. I was zoned out, I couldn't believe that I was standing there, watching these two legendary actors perform, main inko dekh rahi hu make out karte hue (I am watching them making out), more than that, what is happening in my life, ye kya hai, what is this life?"

Anjali Anand further revealed that it was Ranveer Singh who prompted her, saying, "Do you realise where we are right now?" Anjali Anand said Ranveer Singh shook her back to reality and that is when she realised that she was standing amid some of the biggest superstars and was now working towards being a part of their circle.

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali Anand shared that she and Ranveer Singh were “so excited” when Karan Johar was shooting Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene.

"Me and Ranveer were like… it is happening, it is happening. We were so excited but there was no big deal about it. I think more than that when he (Dharmendra) gets up and starts walking… nobody has realised that he is a paralysed man who is in a wheelchair and he is walking. No one has realised that twice in the film when he sings, he is walking. That’s the magic of Karan Johar cinema," she was quoted as saying.

