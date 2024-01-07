Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

Animal team's response to Javed Akhtar criticising Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has enraged fans.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been grabbing headlines for its misogynistic tone and violent scenes since the release of the film. Recently, Javed Akhtar criticised the film and called its success 'dangerous'. Reacting to this, the film's team slammed the lyricist, however, their reply enraged netizens.

On Sunday, The Animal team took to their official Twitter account and slammed Javed Akhtar and said that if a writer of his 'calibre' can't understand the betrayal of a lover, 'then all your art form is big false'. The team also took a dig at feminism. The team's tweet read, "Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big false (upside-down face emoji) & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. The lover cheated and lied. Lover said lick my shoe. Period."

Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it… — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) January 7, 2024

Netizens fumed in anger after the response of the Animal team and slammed the makers. One of the comments read, "Agar har criticism ka answer dena pad raha hai you know you made a problematic movie !!" Another user wrote, "All your art form is a big False... Sandeep is saying this to Jawed Akhtar saab...Pride Air carries the weight of arrogance in making three movies. Sandeep's excessive pride has grown. Time favors everyone..and people stand by you during good times..Bad times will come, and those who were with you will be the ones trolling you.." Another user commented, "He is teaching Javed Akhtar About art... What irony lol. Bollywood/Southwood exists because of the template provided by Salim-Javed."

Recently, Javed attended The Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) and criticised the success of Animal and said, "Agar koi film jis mein ek aadmi ek aurat se kahe ki 'tu mere joote chhat'. Agar ek aadmi kahe ki 'aurat ko thappad maar dene mein kya kharabi hai', woh picture super-duper hit ho, toh yeh badi khatarnak baat hai' (It's very dangerous when a movie, in which a man tells a woman to lick his shoe, and believes that slapping a girl is normal, works at the box office) ."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others in key roles. Though the film was criticized for its misogynistic and violent content by a section of society, the film received a thunderous response at the box office and collected Rs 898.65 crore worldwide at the box office.