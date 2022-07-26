Search icon
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor shoots at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace, his look from film gets leaked

Animal: A picture surfaced over social media in which Ranbir Kapoor could be seen in an all-black clean shaved look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor shoots at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace, his look from film gets leaked
Animal-Ranbir Kapoor look/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's look from his upcoming gangster drama film Animal has leaked online, as the actor shoots for the film with Anil Kapoor in New Delhi.

A picture surfaced over social media in which the Saawariya actor could be seen in an all-black clean shaved look with veteran actor Anil Kapoor standing behind him and other star casts of the film.

According to various media reports, the makers of Animal are currently shooting their film at the Pataudi Palace in New Delhi after wrapping their Manali schedule.

READ: John Abraham reacts to Ranveer Singh's viral nude photoshoot, says 'lot of edited portions of Dostana...'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ranbirkapoorrk8)

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. "the godfather? no animal ranbir looks hot asff" a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Rich gangster family crime drama".

Apart from Ranbir and Anil, the film also casts actors Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by the Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, previously actor Parineeti Chopra had to play the lead opposite the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor, but due to some unknown reasons, she took a step back and then south beauty Rashmika replaced her in the film.

The film is currently slated to release on August 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was recently seen in Yash Raj Film's period action film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film gathered mixed responses from the netizens. Apart from that, he will be next seen in Dharma Productions Brahmastra Part one: Shiva with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

