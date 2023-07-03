Animal: Ranbir Kapoor film postponed, now clashes with two other films; Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why its 'badi film'

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor's gangster crime drama Animal has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement. Also featuring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, the film's poster and pre-teaser have wreaked havoc on the internet showing Ranbir in a never-seen-before deadly avatar.

Animal was earlier slated to release on August 11 clashing with Sunny Deol's patriotic drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's satirical comedy OMG 2, but now has been postponed. The director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a video on his official Twitter handle announcing the new release date of as December 1 and also revealed why they have decided to delay Animal.

Vanga, who made his directorial debut with Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy in 2017 and then remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in 2019, shared that he is postponing the film only to increase its quality. He didn't go into details about the post-production work, but stated its soundtrack as an example.

The filmmaker shared that there are seven songs in the film and since it is releasing in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, these become 35 songs. "35 songs, different set of lyricists, different set of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I had already planned for. I have lately realised or else I won't have released the pre-teaser."

Thanking the audience for their response to the pre-teaser, he confirmed that the sequence shown in the pre-teaser is a part of the film. In the latter half of the video, Vanga explained why Animal is a 'badi film' as he said in Hindi, "This is a big film. I do not mean that it's big because of the star cast or because I have put a lot of money into it. In the context of 'badi film' (big film), what I mean to say is it's rich in content, it's a very emotional film. It will engage you in a way that in the recent past, none of the film has engaged you. That I can promise you. So come to the theatres on December 1 to see Ranbir Kapoor's 'vishwaroop'."

After averting a clash with two sequels, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has found itself in another three-way clash at the box office as Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur are already slated to release on December 1. While the former is the threequel of the famous comedy franchise, the latter is the biopic of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshak with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role.



READ | Animal first look: Ranbir Kapoor wields an axe in deadly avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga film