Animal OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama

Mark your calendars as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is coming on Netflix on 26th January.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Bringing in the long weekend, Netflix is launching the blockbuster film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, on service for entertainment audiences around the world on 26 January 2024.

In addition to Hindi, the film will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this action drama explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Talking about the Netflix release of the film, Ranbir Kapoor shares,“We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theaters and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!”.

Mark your calendars, as ‘Animal’ is coming on Netflix on 26th January! 

Earlier, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios Private Limited had filed the suit against Bhushan Kumar's T-Series claiming that it had a 35 percent profit share and was entitled to 35 percent intellectual property rights in the film. The suit, filed by Cine1 Studios, alleged that T-Series had failed to share the revenues from the box office sales of the film despite the profit-share agreement. 

T-Series had claimed that Cine1 Studios had given up its rights over the film for Rs 2.6 crore in August last year. Cine1 Studios alleged that the agreement shown by T-Series in the court was forged and had sought a stay on Animal's streaming release until their terms of the agreement was met.

