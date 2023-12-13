Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

Headlines

Home Ministry directs to launch security review in Parliament as opposition raise concerns at all-party meet

Meet IFS Ishita Bhatia, who failed several competitive exams, later cracked UPSC with AIR...

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

Virat Kohli enjoys 'mock chicken tikka' in latest Instagram post, here's what it is

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Home Ministry directs to launch security review in Parliament as opposition raise concerns at all-party meet

Meet IFS Ishita Bhatia, who failed several competitive exams, later cracked UPSC with AIR...

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

IPL 2024: Most valuable teams, their brand value

8 ways to remove lint from winter clothes

IPL Auction 2024: 5 overseas players CSK can buy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

Animal's climactic fight scene was originally supposed to have a kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s new film, has been minting money at the box office. The action drama has grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide and is inching towards the 1000-crore mark. One of the highlights of the film has been the equation between the protagonist and the antagonist, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol respectively. Now, Bobby has revealed that the love-hate relationship between the two even featured an on-screen kiss.

In a new interview, Bobby spoke about the climax fight scene between Rannvijay (Ranbir) and Abrar (Bobby) and how it was an emotionally charged sequence. Talking about Vanga’s decision to have B Praak’s melodious song Duniya Jala Denge in the background of the visceral fight, Bobby told The Quint, “There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love.”

The actor revealed that there was a kiss in the scene between the two characters but it was removed in the editing by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, potentially to trim the film’s 201-minute length. “He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’.”

While Animal has been loved by the masses, it has seen its fair share of controversies too with critics pointing out its violence and misogyny. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, along with an ensemble cast. The film’s post-credit scene has hinted at a possible sequel titled Animal Park.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shloka Mehta's pink Sabyasachi saree takes fashion a notch higher, see pics

Pankaj Tripathi on how Kadak Singh and Animal show same emotion but differently: 'Almost north-south pole' | Exclusive

IND vs SA weather update: Will rain wash out India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in Gqeberha

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLAs to elect legislative party leader today amid suspense over CM face

Google Maps will now show you a 'timeline' of places you visited

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE