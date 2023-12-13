Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

Animal's climactic fight scene was originally supposed to have a kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s new film, has been minting money at the box office. The action drama has grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide and is inching towards the 1000-crore mark. One of the highlights of the film has been the equation between the protagonist and the antagonist, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol respectively. Now, Bobby has revealed that the love-hate relationship between the two even featured an on-screen kiss.

In a new interview, Bobby spoke about the climax fight scene between Rannvijay (Ranbir) and Abrar (Bobby) and how it was an emotionally charged sequence. Talking about Vanga’s decision to have B Praak’s melodious song Duniya Jala Denge in the background of the visceral fight, Bobby told The Quint, “There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love.”

The actor revealed that there was a kiss in the scene between the two characters but it was removed in the editing by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, potentially to trim the film’s 201-minute length. “He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’.”

While Animal has been loved by the masses, it has seen its fair share of controversies too with critics pointing out its violence and misogyny. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, along with an ensemble cast. The film’s post-credit scene has hinted at a possible sequel titled Animal Park.