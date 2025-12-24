Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga ready to woo international audience, film will release on..., fans say 'Rs 1000 crore pakke'
After grossing over Rs 900 crore, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will now be releasing in Japan. Fans are assured that the movie will impress Japanese audience as well, and the movie will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first collaboration, the blockbuster action drama Animal, is all set to release in Japan. The producers of the film have announced the movie's release by dropping the Japanese movie poster. Animal will be releasing in cinemas on February 13, 2026.