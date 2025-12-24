BOLLYWOOD

Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga ready to woo international audience, film will release on..., fans say 'Rs 1000 crore pakke'

After grossing over Rs 900 crore, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will now be releasing in Japan. Fans are assured that the movie will impress Japanese audience as well, and the movie will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.

The Japan poster of Animal

