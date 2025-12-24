Animal Japan release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film will release on..., netizens call it 'desperate move' to beat Dhurandhar

After grossing over Rs 900 crore, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will now be releasing in Japan. Fans are assured that the movie will impress Japanese audience as well, and the movie will cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first collaboration, the blockbuster action drama Animal, is all set to release in Japan. The producers of the film have announced the movie's release by dropping the Japanese movie poster. Animal will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2026. Animal, originally released on December 1, 2023, received mixed reviews and strong criticism over the portrayal of the alpha male. Yet, it went on to become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest hit and the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of that year. Just like Sandeep's previous directorial, Kabir Singh, Animal also became one of the most debated movies, with polarising views from critics and the audience.

Animal to woo Japan

T-Series shared the new movie poster in Japanese on their social media. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the announcement on his social media, and wrote, "ANIMAL’ REACHES JAPAN – RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Animal – which marks the first collaboration between #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga – is all set for its #Japan release on 13 Feb 2026."

Netizens' reactions to Animal Japan's release

As soon as the poster was dropped, fans of this film had predicted that the movie would be a sure-shot blockbuster in Japan as well. However, many netizens also called it the makers' desperate attempt to beat Dhurandhar's blockbuster run. "Rs 1000 crore pakka," wrote a netizen. Another netizen called this move a desperate attempt to beat Dhurandhar, "HILARIOUS! It took 2 years and the tsunami success of Dhurandhar to get the movie released in Japan. LOL! It’s been playing on Netflix. That’s real desperation." One of the netizens wrote, "They will probably show that it’s a huge success in Japan to try to make Durandhar’s worldwide success look less. And try to hype up Ranbir with their PR moves. Timing seems weird."

About Animal box office collection

As Sacnilk reported, Animal earned Rs 553.87 crore net in India, and Rs 255 crore overseas. The worldwide gross of Animal is Rs 915 crore. Animal will be followed by its sequel, Animal Park. The movie is expected to go on the floors in 2027.