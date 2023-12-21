Headlines

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

Transwoman writer Gazal Dhaliwal has penned a long note, slamming Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ignoring credits of screenplay writer, dialogue writer, and most importantly, the 'disturbing' portrayal of alpha males.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal continues to spark debates. After being slammed for misogynistic characterisation, transwoman writer Gazal Dhaliwal has criticised Sandeep for not sharing the screenplay credits, and hogging the limelight as the “Writer-editor-director” of the film.

On Thursday, Gazal, who is known for Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, dropped an Instagram post with a screenshot of the opening credits, stating Sandeep Reddy Vanga as "Writer-Director-Editor". Gazal shared the post with a lengthy note, "There is a particular kind of filmmaker who claims the ‘Writer’ title in the top credit of their film, even when there are other writers who have written the Screenplay and Dialogues of the film. It happens a lot, by the way, in our world. These filmmakers have a deep-seated need of power. Even though being a director is the most powerful anyway. For some reason, it would seem that claiming the ‘Writer’ credit is what gives them the biggest high.”

Gazal asserted that while Sandeep took credit for writing the story, he sidelined other co-writers of the screenplay, his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga and Suresh Bandaru, and dialogue writer, Saurabh Gupta. 

Later Gazal bashed Sandeep for the portrayal of Ranbir's character and his definition of alpha males. Pointing out the sequence where Ranvijay (Ranbir) says that beta males had to come up with things like poetry to attract female attention away from the alphas. Gazal wrote, "And I couldn’t help but think – how small, how very petty of this alpha male, who is cooking up words to seduce the woman. By the way, a poet, as we all know, is a ‘Writer’. Which also happens to be a credit some filmmakers find difficult to share." Gazal also shared screenshots of famous poems based on men by Gulzar and Rudyard Kipling. 

Released on December 1, Animal grossed over Rs 900 crores worldwide. The movie also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Sidhanth Karnick, and Prem Chopra in key roles. 

