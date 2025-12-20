Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means
BOLLYWOOD
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's review has come at a time when Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. Released on December 5, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.
Ever since Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in the theatres on December 5, the film has faced constant comparisons to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. While people are busy pitting Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor, comparing the two films' box office numbers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now broken his silence on the Aditya Dhar directorial. 15 days after Dhurandhar's release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, taking to his X account, mightily praised Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s performances, saying that the film is 'built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine'.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, wrote, "Dhurandhar is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine... Dhurandhar, the title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top," adding, "#AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices d man out."
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's review has come at a time when Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Released on December 5, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
