FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means

THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch

Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka

Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics

Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's review has come at a time when Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. Released on December 5, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ever since Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in the theatres on December 5, the film has faced constant comparisons to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. While people are busy pitting Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor, comparing the two films' box office numbers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now broken his silence on the Aditya Dhar directorial. 15 days after Dhurandhar's release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, taking to his X account, mightily praised Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s performances, saying that the film is 'built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine'. 

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, wrote, "Dhurandhar is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine... Dhurandhar, the title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top," adding, "#AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices d man out." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's review has come at a time when Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. 

Released on December 5, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

READ | Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film continues its dream run, beats James Cameron's new release at box office, earns Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...
More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch
Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises...
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'
Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statem
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement