Sandeep recently addressed Javed Akhtar's criticism of Animal, saying that he doesn’t take it seriously.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga created a huge debate with his action-drama Animal(2023) featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film stirred controversy for its outrageous scenes, one in which Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay asks Triptii Dimri’s character Zoya to lick his shoe. Even celebrities slammed the film for promoting violence and misogyny.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar had sharply criticised the film when it became a success at the box office. “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous,” he was quoted as saying.

Sandeep recently addressed Javed’s criticism, saying that he doesn’t take it seriously. The director will be seen on the singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 15, celebrating one year of Animal in the episode. The makers dropped a promo offering a peek into the episode, in which the filmmaker will be seen questioning Javed’s credibility.

Sandeep reacted to the Animal’s criticism after one of the show contestants named Manasi disagreed with a few scenes in the film. In the promo, she expresses her concerns, saying, “There’s this scene with ‘mera joota chato,’ and I personally have a problem with it.” The director was visibly taken aback, and responded, “You have a problem with the joota chato scene, but no problem with the hero killing 300 people?".

Manasi also took Javed’s name and reiterated “Javed Akhtar said it’s dangerous for society, and I agree with him.” And Sandeep didn’t hesitate and slammed the veteran lyricist. “If Javed Ji wasn’t a lyricist or story writer, I’d take his words seriously,” he responded. For those unversed, Animal earned over Rs 900 crore despite being called toxic and hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Meanwhile, Sandeep is all set to start the shoot of Animal sequel, Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii and Anil Kapoor reprising their roles.