Headlines

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, who started UPSC exam preparation during COVID, got AIR...

India’s richest star kid is worth Rs 1350 crore, has private jet and six luxury cars, not Ranbir, NTR, Hrithik, Prabhas

Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures: ‘I think he needs…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

DNA TV Show: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh's CMs announced, suspense continues over Rajasthan's face

9 times Sidharth Shukla inspired us with strong messages

IPL Auction 2024: Total slots remaining for each franchise

IPL 2024 auction: Players in Rs 1.5 crore bracket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures: ‘I think he needs…’

This Indian actor has been awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, called a superstar in Europe; not SRK, Rajni, Big B

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will cross the Rs 450 crore mark on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Animal box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama Animal has become a box office juggernaut that refuses to slow down. Even on its second Monday, the film saw a minimal drop, and it is inching closer to the Rs 450-crore mark. 

As per the figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs 13 crores from all the languages. Till now, Animal has collected Rs 443 crore from all the languages (including Rs 400.37 crore from Hindi, 38.8 crore from Telugu, Rs 3.43 from Tamil, Rs 0.56 from Kannada, and Rs 0.11 from Malayalam). By the end of Tuesday, Animal will easily earn Rs 450 crore, making it Ranbir Kapoor's first film to touch the glorious mark. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has secured third spot in the list of all-time highest-grossing films worldwide. The film is yet to cross the collections of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film is receiving immense love from the audience and the songs of the film have also gone viral. The film has become Ranbir Kapoor's first film to collect over Rs 400 crore in India making it his biggest hit to date. 

The revenge drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol along with Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick, Triptii Dimri, and Mansi Taxak along with others in key roles. Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third directorial, and he scored a hattrick by delivering three back-to-back blockbusters (Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal). Animal will be followed by a sequel Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role. The filmmaker confirmed the sequel in Animal's post-credit scene. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jaya Ahsan on working with Pankaj Tripathi in her Bollywood debut Kadak Singh: 'I felt a bit nervous...' | Exclusive

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023 is Indian; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Rashmika, Aishwarya

This businessman owns India’s most expensive car worth Rs 14 crore; it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel of Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots: 'We will make...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE