Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will cross the Rs 450 crore mark on Tuesday.

Animal box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama Animal has become a box office juggernaut that refuses to slow down. Even on its second Monday, the film saw a minimal drop, and it is inching closer to the Rs 450-crore mark.

As per the figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs 13 crores from all the languages. Till now, Animal has collected Rs 443 crore from all the languages (including Rs 400.37 crore from Hindi, 38.8 crore from Telugu, Rs 3.43 from Tamil, Rs 0.56 from Kannada, and Rs 0.11 from Malayalam). By the end of Tuesday, Animal will easily earn Rs 450 crore, making it Ranbir Kapoor's first film to touch the glorious mark.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has secured third spot in the list of all-time highest-grossing films worldwide. The film is yet to cross the collections of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film is receiving immense love from the audience and the songs of the film have also gone viral. The film has become Ranbir Kapoor's first film to collect over Rs 400 crore in India making it his biggest hit to date.

The revenge drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol along with Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick, Triptii Dimri, and Mansi Taxak along with others in key roles. Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third directorial, and he scored a hattrick by delivering three back-to-back blockbusters (Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal). Animal will be followed by a sequel Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role. The filmmaker confirmed the sequel in Animal's post-credit scene.