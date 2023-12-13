Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, crosses Rs 450 crore mark in 12 days

Although Animal touched the Rs 450 crore mark quicker than Pathaan and Gadar 2, it failed to break Jawan's record.

Animal box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crime drama Animal continues its victory march, and in 12 days, the movie crosses Rs 450 crore mark. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 12th, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial earned Rs 13 crores in India from all languages. Till now, Animal has collected Rs 458.12 crore in India.

As per the data provided by the portal, Ranbir Kapoor has beaten Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in the box office race by breaching the glorious mark quicker than their blockbusters. Animal took 12 days to earn Rs 450 crores, whereas Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took 18 days, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took 17 days to cross the mark.

Ranbir Kapoor even surpassed Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 at the box office. The SS Rajamouli directorial took 20 days to cross the Rs 450 crore mark. Although Ranbir Kapoor's Animal broke records of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Baahubali, it failed to beat Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's second blockbuster of this year collected Rs 450 crores in 11 days.