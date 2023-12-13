Headlines

22 years of Parliament attack: PM Modi, Speaker Om Birla, others pay tributes at Parliament

Biggest 'money heist' since 1947: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's Adani reference to PM Modi

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 12: Unlike Animal, Vicky Kaushal-starrer shows slight growth on 2nd Tuesday

Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Bobby Deol reveals he imagined losing his brother Sunny Deol to shoot this scene in Animal: 'Sandeep came up to me...'

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

Curd vs Yogurt: Which one is better for weight loss and why?

8 Indian films inspired by classic The Godfather

7 existing Indian royal families and their lavish lifestyle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, crosses Rs 450 crore mark in 12 days

Although Animal touched the Rs 450 crore mark quicker than Pathaan and Gadar 2, it failed to break Jawan's record.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Animal box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crime drama Animal continues its victory march, and in 12 days, the movie crosses Rs 450 crore mark. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 12th, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial earned Rs 13 crores in India from all languages. Till now, Animal has collected Rs 458.12 crore in India. 

As per the data provided by the portal, Ranbir Kapoor has beaten Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in the box office race by breaching the glorious mark quicker than their blockbusters. Animal took 12 days to earn Rs 450 crores, whereas Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took 18 days, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took 17 days to cross the mark.

Ranbir Kapoor even surpassed Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 at the box office. The SS Rajamouli directorial took 20 days to cross the Rs 450 crore mark. Although Ranbir Kapoor's Animal broke records of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Baahubali, it failed to beat Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's second blockbuster of this year collected Rs 450 crores in 11 days. 

