Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 350-crore mark, mints Rs 23.50 crore on 2nd Friday

Animal continues to rule the box office, and the movie maintained a stronghold at the box office even on its 2nd Friday.

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, Animal, continues to dominate the box office, and the movie started its second week on a healthy note. The figure for day eight (2nd Friday) is here, and it's a clear indication of another strong weekend on the cards. Industry tracker Sacnilk shared the box office figures, and as per the early estimates, Animal collected Rs 23.50 crores on the second Friday from all the languages.

In the first week, Animal collected Rs 337.58 crore from all the languages, including Rs 300.81 crore from Hindi, Rs 33.45 crore from Telugu, Rs 2.73 crore from Tamil, Rs 0.52 crore from Kannada and Rs 0.07 crore from Malayalam. Till now, Animal has earned Rs 361.08 crores in eight days.

Till Thursday, Animal had earned Rs 481 crore gross worldwide in its first five days and hence, Animal has also crossed the Rs 500 crore gross mark at the global box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the fourth Bollywood film to achieve this landmark after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Animal is nearing Sanju's worldwide total of Rs 588 crores, racing to become Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossing film.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has received polarising reactions from audiences, with one half calling it raw and real and the other half criticising it for its toxic masculinity and excessive violence.

With the early trends, it seems like Animal will be an unstoppable force until Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar arrive in cinemas. Both anticipated flicks will be released in cinemas on December 22.