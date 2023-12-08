Animal box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film continues to roar, mints Rs 25 crore in India

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal collected around 25.50 crore in India net on its seventh day for all languages.

Despite facing criticism for its depiction of violence and misogyny, Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal is maintaining strong numbers at the box office. Early estimates reported on Sacnilk.com suggest that the film amassed ₹25.5 crore on Thursday alone, contributing to a total domestic collection of ₹338.85 crore.

As per sacnilk.com, Animal collected around 25.50 crore in India net on its seventh day for all languages. On its sixth day of release, i.e. December 6, Animal added Rs 30 crore net in India across the five languages, and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India. The film had earned Rs 481 crore gross worldwide in its first five days and hence, Animal has also crossed the Rs 500 crore gross mark at the global box office.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the fourth Bollywood film to achieve this landmark after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. With its strong momentum and no big movies in theatres untill Dunki and Salaar on December 21 and December 22 respectively, Animal has a long way ahead and will surely become the highest-grossing Ranbir Kapoor film.

As of now, Ranbir's highest-grossing movie is the 2018 biographical drama Sanju in which he won multiple awards for his splendid performance for essaying the role of the superstar Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani film has amassed Rs 342.57 crore net in India and Rs 588.50 crore gross worldwide.

Coming back to Animal, apart from the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has received polarising reactions from audiences, with the one half calling it raw and real and the other half criticising it for its toxic masculinity and excessive violence.



