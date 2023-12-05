Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2’s first Monday hauls despite drop

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor-starrer Animal beats Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan's first Monday hauls.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is receiving positive responses from the audience as well as the people from the industry. The film had a great start and entered Rs 200 crore club in just 3 days in India. Now, the film has passed the Monday test and beat Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan's first Monday hauls.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal collected Rs 63.8 crore on day 1 and has only seen a rise in the number for the next two days. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 66.27 crore and Rs 71.46 crore on Sunday. Now, Monday being a weekday, the drop in the collection was about to happen. However, still, the film collected Rs 39.90 crore which is more than Jawan (Rs 32.92 crore), Pathaan (Rs 26.5 crore), and Gadar 2 (38.7 crore).

Animal's total now stands at Rs 241.43 crore out of which Hindi contributed Rs 212.58 crore, Telugu- Rs 26.65 crore, Tamil- Rs 1.75 crore, Kannada - Rs 0.41 Cr crore, and Malayalam- Rs 0.04 crore. Animal had an overall 48.92% Hindi Occupancy and an overall 33.30% Telugu Occupancy on Monday, December 04, 2023.

The film is being well appreciated by the audience and not only Ranbir Kapoor's, but the audience is also appreciating the performance of Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in the movie. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama described as "a feather-son bond carved in blood." Though the film received a thunderous response from the audience, a section of society also slammed the film for its violent and sexist content.

Bobby Deol played the role of a mute villain in the film, Abrar Haque. Talking about his less screentime in the film, the actor said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realized that there would be so much love, appreciation, and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing,"

