Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 66 crore on Saturday

Animal box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama Animal is on a rampage mode, and the movie continues to perform extraordinarily across India. The box office data of Saturday collections are out, and Animal becomes the fastest movie of Ranbir Kapoor to cross the 100 crore mark.

As per the figures provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal collected Rs 66 crore in India from all the languages, bringing the two-day total to Rs 129.80 crores. When it comes to comparison, Animal beats Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in two-day box office figures. In two days, Pathaan collected Rs 127 crore, whereas Gadar 2 collected Rs 83 crore.

Released in cinemas on December 1, Animal earned Rs 63.80 crores on Friday, with Rs 54.75 crore from Hindi, Rs 8.55 from Telugu, Rs 4 lakhs from Tamil, Rs 9 lakhs from Kannada, and Rs 1 lakh from Malayalam languages. Going with the upward trend, Animal is expected to score big on Sunday as well. As far as domestic business is concerned, Animal will easily enter the 150-crore club in the first three days.

Alia Bhatt praised Ranbir, not for Animal, but...

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and penned an appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in Animal, for making their daughter Raha take first step today. Animal starring Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor hit the theatres on Friday. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles