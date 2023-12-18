Headlines

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal has become the fourth Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal released in the cinemas worldwide on December 1 and even in its third weekend, the film continues to break records. The film has now breached the Rs 500 crore mark in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Animal collected the net India total of Rs 497.94 cross in its 16 days and as per the early trends for its 17th day from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 15 crore net in India, thus taking the India net total to Rs 512.94 crore. Talking about its worldwide   gross collection, the movie has earned around Rs 830 crore, turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is the fourth Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India (considering all languages) after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 640 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 540 crore), and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 524 crore). All these movies released this year, turning out to be a benchmark year in the history of Bollywood.

Animal has divided the audiences completely. While one half is criticing the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogny, and for showcasing excessive violence, the other half is calling it raw and real, and asking the detractors to watch it as a movie instead of expecting a moral lesson in return. 

Also starring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles, the recent blockbuster is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The 2019 release Kabir Singh, his first Hindi film headlined by Shahid Kapoor, was the official remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, his directorial debut.

