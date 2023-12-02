Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, mints Rs 61 crore

As expected, Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, has not only become the biggest opener of the actor, but it has also surpassed the first-day collection of blockbusters, including Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Animal box office collection day 1: The first-day box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal is out, and as expected, the film took a monstrous start. As per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal has earned around 61 crores from all the languages in India.

As per the portal, on its first day, the Hindi version collected Rs 50 crore, whereas the Telugu version earned Rs 10 crore, the Tamil version earned 40 lakhs, Rs 9 lakhs from Kannada, and Rs 1 lakh from Malayalam. As far as the worldwide figures are concerned, the movie is expected to collect Rs 100 crore, making it the third Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide after Pathaan and Jawan.

Records Animal broke till now

By earning Rs 61 crores domestically, Animal has become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener of his career. Animal has also beaten the opening day collection of mega-blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. SRK-Deepika's spy thriller earned Rs 57 crores on its first day. Sunny Deol's action drama, Gadar 2, earned Rs 41 crores on its opening day. Animal delivered one of the biggest pre-sales in the history of Indian films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial sold nearly 5 lakh tickets prior to release day, finishing at the fifth spot on the all-time list after Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and KGF: Chapter 2.

At the box office, Animal was released in cinemas with Vicky Kaushal's war drama Sam Bahadur. Vicky is competing with Ranbir Kapoor, and despite the craze of Animal, Sam Bahadur is finding its audience. As far as box office collection is concerned, Meghna Gulzar-directed San Bahadur earned Rs 5.60 crore on its opening day. Animal also stars Bobbe Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles