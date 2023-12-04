Headlines

Bollywood

Animal beats Hunger Games, Napoleon to be world's highest-grossing film; not even Jawan, Pathaan, Baahubali managed this

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has grossed $43 million in its opening weekend breaking a worldwide box office record that eluded Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' biggest films

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is breaking box office records not just in India but abroad too. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has already taken one of the biggest openings in the history of Hindi cinema and certainly the biggest for any Indian A-rated film. But that’s not all, in the weekend of its release, Animal has even beaten Hollywood biggies like the Hunger Games prequel and Ridley Scott’s star-studded Napoleon.

How Animal became the highest-grossing film in the world

In the first three days of its release, Animal grossed Rs 356 crore worldwide. This comes out to be over $42 million. This collection means that on the weekend of December 1-3, Animal is the highest-grossing film in the world, beating Napeloen, which grossed $36 million in the same period. Other high-grossers over the weekend were Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ($30 million), Renaissance ($27 million), and Wish ($26 million).

The only other Indian films to achieve this feat

Animal is now only the third Indian film ever to be the highest-grossing film in the world over any weekend. The other two films are the 2021 Tamil hit Master and the 2022 Telugu blockbuster RRR. Master had released during peak Covid and managed over $20 million in its first weekend. The absence of big releases back then enabled it to climb to the top of the charts. RRR, on the other hand, earned around $63 million in its opening weekend in March 2022, beating the likes of The Batman, Uncharted, and Chinese film Moonfall.

How Animal did what Pathaan and Jawan could not

Jawan and Pathaan – two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan – have been the highest-grossing Indian films this year, with both grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Yet, neither of them was the number one movie worldwide in the weekend of their release. Pathaan lost out to Avatar: The Way of Water while Jawan was second behind The Nun II. This is despite the fact that both the Shah Rukh films earned in excess of $60 million in their extended opening weekends.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a hyperviolent revenge saga with Ranbir in the titular role. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. While the film has received mixed reviews with criticism for its misogynist and violent themes, it has taken a grand start at the box office, poised to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

