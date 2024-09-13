Twitter
Driving Change through Technology and Strategic Analytics

Rajkumar: Revolutionizing the IT Landscape through Innovation and Impact

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: HC grants interim bail to four basement co-owners

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks narco test of accused Sanjay Roy, moves court

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Saloni Batra has shared her reaction to the criticism Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal received, and admitted that his character is 'flawed'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'
Saloni Batra-Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
Actor Saloni Batra, who played Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Reet Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has reacted to the criticism the movie received. Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, and it was arguably the most-debated movie as well. Soon after its release, the movie was criticised for its depiction of an 'alpha male', and Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh was called 'problematic'. 

Saloni, currently seen in the musical drama series Khalbali Records joined DNA India for exclusive interaction. When Saloni was asked about her reaction to the criticism towards the film, Saloni revealed, "Ranvijay is a flawed character, no one in the room will say that firing a gun in the open is right. But that person is flawed. He's a grey character and he's being that for a reason. It's up to you what you take away from the film as an audience." 

Sharing her take on the debates and the criticism, Saloni shared that it's good that Animal has stirred such diverse conversations, "I'm glad that criticism, the debates happened. Agar (film) banti nahi toh baat hi nahi hoti ki yeh sahi hai ya galat. Koi retrospect mein jaata hi ki nahi ki is this right or wrong." She further added, "I loved it stirred so many conversations. It went into the conscience, which cinema should do. Message ko kaise lena woh audience pe hai. What kind of person you are. I'm glad that it did Rs 1000 crores (laughed)."  Animal ends with a sneak peek of the sequel Animal Park. Spilling out the beans about the second instalment, Saloni asserted, "I can't wait to shoot Animal Park." 

About Khalbali Records

Saloni Batra's new show, musical drama Khalbali Records is led by an ensemble cast, including Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, rappers EMR Iyer, and Prabh Deep. Devanshu Singh's directorial is currently streaming on JioCinema. 

