Anil Sharma reflects on his thoughts on the roaring success of Pushpa 2 and adds that when a good film gets accepted it cause Tsunami at the box office. He also adds that what does Hindi filmmakers should learn from Allu Arjun's film

After breaking records with Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma is geared up with his next release, a social family drama Vanvaas.The upcoming film stars Nana Patekar with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in the key roles. Before the release, Anil Sharma joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing his thoughts on why to make a family entertainer after delivering a pot-boiler blockbuster. He also reflects on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and where Bollywood is lacking.

Ask if he wants to make Vanvaas before Gadar 2, Anil agrees and says, "Before Gadar 2 I have read many heartbreaking stories in the newspapers, have seen instances where children have disowned their parent, left them at airports, Banaras ghat, Vrindavan. There are 1000s of widows in Vrindavan, ignored by their children. Itna sab dekh ke laga ki yeh kaun log hai, kaise hota hai. Then I got to know ki unki bhi majbooriyan. Par koi bhi majboori maa-baap se badh ke nahi hoti. Jab aap bache the toh woh aapko pura samay dete hai. Ab aap kyu nahi de sakte? Kya aap budhe nahi honge? Kya aap bach jayenge? Aise mujhe inspiration mili to come up with this story, and that's what led to the inception of Vanvaas."

Anil has directed several masala entertainers including Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Gadar 2. When asked about the roaring success of the latest pan-India blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Anil says that the film has brought a Tsunami, but it's not an extraordinary feat, as he believes that's how a good film works. "Trishul bhi aisi chali thi, Deewaar bhi aisi chali thi, Hukumat bhi aisi chali thi, Elaan-E-Jung, Gadar aur Gadar 2 bhi aisi hi chali hai. Yeh toh ab filmein chal nahi rahi toh aisa lag raha hai ki Tsunami aayi hai. Lekin ek achi film chalti hai toh Tusunami hi aati hai."

Sharing his thoughts on what Bollywood filmmakers should learn from Pushpa 2's success, Anil asserts, "I'm very happy for Pushpa, Allu Arjun, because this is Bharat ka cinema banaya unhone. Jo Bharat ko pasand hai, unke logon ko pasand hai. Bombay ke filmmakers ko yeh baat samaj mein aa jani chaiye." Anil concludes with a promise, "Vanvaas bhi Bharat ka cinema hai, jo ek baar logon ko pasand aa gayi toh phir chalti rahegi."

