'I don’t consider it old-school...': Anil Sharma compares real-action in Gadar 2 with Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opened up about Sunny Deol-starrer getting criticised for old-school action, and compared with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

The director of the upcoming film Gadar 2, Anil Sharma, is glad that he opted for an authentic approach to fight scenes over VFX for Gadar 2. The director has rejected claims of the action in his film being old-school and has compared keeping things real to filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who too relies more on practical effects.

As per the IANS report, the director explained: "I don’t consider it old-school action. It’s raw action. Look at some of Tom Cruise's stunts in the Mission Impossible series or Nolan's Oppenheimer, even in the US, artistes are striving to keep things real and that's what I wanted to do."

He further mentioned: "During the making of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, we meticulously choreographed real-life action scenes to deliver an authentic experience that was embraced by the audience. With Gadar 2, we were committed to preserving that same level of authenticity. The film boasts real action scenes and not just VFX. Our goal was to revisit the golden era of Indian cinema and uphold the film's legacy."

Earlier, while interacting with DNA India, Utkarsh declared that Sunny Deol is the last action hero who can ace the raw action genre convincingly. "Sunny sir is the last action hero in the entire world, who can do raw action with the conviction he has. Unse upar koi nahi hai" Sharma further added that even Hollywood's biggest heroes aren't convincing action stars without their larger-than-life superhero characters. "Hollywood used to have such heroes like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis; but now they don't have any such action stars. Unke pass se agar unke superhero costume le le, toh ek bhi aisa hero nahi hai jo aisa action kar sakta hai (If we takeaway their superhero costumes, then they don't have such actors, who can perform such action scenes). We are blessed that we have a superstar, who is best in action and he knows how to add emotions to it. He also has an impeccable command over his dialogue delivery as well." 

Gadar 2 will release in cinemas along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Chiranjeevi Bholaa Shankar on August 11.

(With inputs from IANS)

