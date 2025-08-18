Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups
BOLLYWOOD
Director Anil Sharma has finally addressed the fallout between him and Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2, and spills the beans on Gadar 3, its storyline, and the movie is expected to go on the floors.
It's been two years since Sunny Deol roared on the big screen as Tara Singh, and moviegoers made Gadar 2 the all-time blockbuster. Ever since the sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha was in the making, there was news that all is not well between the director and his Sakeena, Amisha Patel. After the monstrous success of Gadar 2, Ameesha accused Anil of cheating her and changing the climax without her knowledge and ignoring her character. There was bad blood between them, and now Anil Sharma has shared a latest update on it, and even on the third instalment of Gadar.
Anil Sharma on his equation with Ameesha Patel
In a chat with News18, when Anil was asked if she's still upset with him, the director said, "My equation with Ameesha is great now. Waqt ke saath saath sab cheezein sahi ho jaati hai. Abhi sab badhiya hai (Time fixes everything. Now it's all great)." Speaking about Ameesha's return with Sunny in Gadar 3, he added that Sakeena and Tara are an 'integral part' of Gadar. But he will reveal more about her character before the release of Gadar 3.
Anil Sharma on when Gadar 3 will go on floors
Gadar 2 took 23 years from the predecessor, and thus, Anil assured the fans that he won't take that much time for Gadar 3. Speaking more about it, he said, "We’re hoping to take it to the floors in the next two years. We’ve already worked on the script. It will focus on the stories of Tara and Jeete." Despite Ameesha's stating that Sakeena was sidelined in Gadar 2, Anil stated that the third part will also focus on Sunny and Utkarsh. It will be interesting to see if Ameesha has agreed to the terms and will return to the iconic franchise. On the work front, Anil's last directorial was the family drama Vanvaas. The film was a commercial failure.