Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2023. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film remained in the news, months after its release, especially for Ameesha Patel's interviews in the aftermath. After the film's success, Ameesha Patel, during a media interaction, revealed that she only signed Gadar because she was told that her character, Sakina, would kill the antagonist. The actress claimed that the climax was later changed without her knowledge. Now, Anil Sharma, after months of silence, has finally addressed the claims.

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Anil Sharma clapped back at Ameesha Patel and said, "Jab unke mann mein tha ki woh bhi Pakistan mein jaaye toh humne unko mana kiya ki humari kahani mein ye bilkul possible nahi hain. Audience khud soche kya woh possible hain? Script sunney ke baad hi ki na film (When she said that she must also go to Pakistan then I said no that is not happening with the script in mind. Let the audience think, was that a good decision? Didn’t she do the film after reading the script)?"

Anil Sharma also shared why it was not possible for Sunny Deol’s character to take his on-screen wife (played by Ameesha Patel) to Pakistan. "Which actor does not want a bigger role? But that was not possible. Is Pakistan a tourist centre that Sunny Deol will take everyone? The son is kidnapped there so should he take his wife? What if some man puts a gun on her head?"

Gadar 2, the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, stars Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The original film was released in theatres in 2001.

