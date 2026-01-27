Anil Sharma admits Dharmendra should have honoured Padma Vibhushan earlier: 'He could have accepted it himself'

Anil Sharma has reacted to Dharmendra being conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, and admitted he deserved to be honoured way earlier, when he was alive.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has reacted to Dharmendra being conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, admitting that he deserved to be honoured earlier. Sharma is part of the close-knit circle of the Deols. He has collaborated with the family on various hit films. He directed Dharmendra in the blockbuster Hukumat and the superhit Tahalka. With Sunny Deol, Anil has created history with Gadar-Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. Anil is the first director to bring the father-son trio (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol) in Apne.

On X, Anil Sharma penned a note about the late action superstar getting honoured, and wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of Dharmendra ji on his Padma Vibhushan. One only wishes this honour had come earlier, when he could have accepted it himself… the joy would have been immeasurable. Yet the truth remains…some legacies rise above awards. The love, respect, and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title, medal or any award."

About Dharmendra and other Padma awardees

Dharmendra Singh Deol, the late superstar who passed away on November 24 last year, will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been honoured with Padma Bhushan. Famous playback singer Alka Yagnik, who has recorded over 22,000 songs in over 25 different languages, will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan. R Madhavan, popularly known for RHTDM, Anbe Sivam, Kannathil Muthamittal, 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha, and Dhurandhar, has been chosen as a Padma Shri recipient. Late actor Satish Shah, popularly known for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be conferred with the Padma Shri posthumously.

Anil Sharma on scrapping Apne 2 after Dharmendra's demise

Apne was supposed to have a sequel, Apne 2, with Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol. The project was announced in November 2020. However, after Dharmendra's demise, Anil Sharma revealed that Apne 2 is canned. A few days after Anil's statement, Apne 2's producer Deepak Mukut denied Sharma's statement and announced that Apne 2 will happen, paying hommage to Dharmendra.