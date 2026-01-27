FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid getting brutally trolled, Karan Johar goes on 'digital detox', annouces break from social media, ask 'strength to stay away'

US Winter Storm: Death toll rises to 28; extreme weather leaves millions without power, here's all you need to know

Anil Sharma admits Dharmendra should have honoured Padma Vibhushan earlier: 'He could have accepted it himself'

Delhi-NCR weather: Rain, gusty winds lash city, AQI remains poor; check IMD forecast

Bank strike today, January 27: How may it impact you? Details here

Varun Dhawan in trouble? Mumbai Metro authorities slam Border 2 actor for 'damage to property', hints at punishable offence: 'Travel responsibly'

Kolkata Warehouse Fire Tragedy: 7 dead, 21 missing in Anandapur blaze; rescue operation underway

Iran gears up for war as US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East, what will Hezbollah, Houthis do?

India-EU trade deal: Pact to be signed today, here's what to expect from 'mother of all deals'

Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's epic creates riot on Republic Day, beats Pathaan, Chhaava, Dhurandhar, inches closer to Rs 250 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid getting brutally trolled, Karan Johar goes on 'digital detox', annouces break from social media, ask 'strength to stay away'

Amid getting brutally trolled, Karan Johar goes on 'digital detox'

Iran gears up for war as US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East, what will Hezbollah, Houthis do?

Iran gears up for war as US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East

Kolkata Warehouse Fire Tragedy: 7 dead, 21 missing in Anandapur blaze; rescue operation underway

Kolkata Warehouse Fire Tragedy: 7 dead, 21 missing in Anandapur blaze; rescue op

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Anil Sharma admits Dharmendra should have honoured Padma Vibhushan earlier: 'He could have accepted it himself'

Anil Sharma has reacted to Dharmendra being conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, and admitted he deserved to be honoured way earlier, when he was alive.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 10:13 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anil Sharma admits Dharmendra should have honoured Padma Vibhushan earlier: 'He could have accepted it himself'
Dharmendra, Anil Sharma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has reacted to Dharmendra being conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, admitting that he deserved to be honoured earlier. Sharma is part of the close-knit circle of the Deols. He has collaborated with the family on various hit films. He directed Dharmendra in the blockbuster Hukumat and the superhit Tahalka. With Sunny Deol, Anil has created history with Gadar-Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. Anil is the first director to bring the father-son trio (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol) in Apne.

On X, Anil Sharma penned a note about the late action superstar getting honoured, and wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of Dharmendra ji on his Padma Vibhushan. One only wishes this honour had come earlier, when he could have accepted it himself… the joy would have been immeasurable. Yet the truth remains…some legacies rise above awards. The love, respect, and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title, medal or any award." 

Here's the tweet

About Dharmendra and other Padma awardees

Dharmendra Singh Deol, the late superstar who passed away on November 24 last year, will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.  Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been honoured with Padma Bhushan. Famous playback singer Alka Yagnik, who has recorded over 22,000 songs in over 25 different languages, will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan. R Madhavan, popularly known for RHTDM, Anbe Sivam, Kannathil Muthamittal, 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha, and Dhurandhar, has been chosen as a Padma Shri recipient. Late actor Satish Shah, popularly known for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be conferred with the Padma Shri posthumously. 

Anil Sharma on scrapping Apne 2 after Dharmendra's demise

Apne was supposed to have a sequel, Apne 2, with Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol. The project was announced in November 2020. However, after Dharmendra's demise, Anil Sharma revealed that Apne 2 is canned. A few days after Anil's statement, Apne 2's producer Deepak Mukut denied Sharma's statement and announced that Apne 2 will happen, paying hommage to Dharmendra.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid getting brutally trolled, Karan Johar goes on 'digital detox', annouces break from social media, ask 'strength to stay away'
Amid getting brutally trolled, Karan Johar goes on 'digital detox'
US Winter Storm: Death toll rises to 28; extreme weather leaves millions without power, here's all you need to know
US Winter Storm: Death toll rises to 28; extreme weather leaves millions without
Anil Sharma admits Dharmendra should have honoured Padma Vibhushan earlier: 'He could have accepted it himself'
Anil Sharma admits Dharmendra should have honoured Padma Vibhushan earlier
Delhi-NCR weather: Rain, gusty winds lash city, AQI remains poor; check IMD forecast
Delhi-NCR weather: Rain, gusty winds lash city, AQI remains poor; check IMD fore
Bank strike today, January 27: How may it impact you? Details here
Bank strike today, January 27: How may it impact you? Details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement