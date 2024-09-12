Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Meet man, who lost eyesight at 8, got record-breaking job offer after graduation, not from IIT, NIT, salary is Rs...

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने क�हा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

A report has quoted statements from actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora saying that their stepfather Anil Mehta called them moments before his suicide

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide
Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora with mother Joyce and father Anil Mehta
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The mystery behind the alleged suicide of Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta is thickening by the minute. The actress’s father fell from his building Ayesha Manor in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Now, reportedly, Joyce Polycarp, the mother of Malaika and Amrita Arora has shared the details about the tragic incident involving her husband, Anil Mehta with the cops in the Mumbai Police.

Joyce was in the house when the unfortunate incident took place. As per media reports, on the morning of the incident, she noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room, which led her to search for him on the balcony. When she didn’t find him on the balcony, she leaned over the balcony railing and looked below. There was a commotion, and the building’s watchman was shouting for help. This was when she realised something was terribly wrong.

As per reports, Anil had called both his daughters saying, “I’m tired” before he took the alleged drastic step.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while Malaika Arora was on her way to Pune for an event.

As per the media reports, the mortal remains are at the Bhabha Hospital for postmortem. Other details related to the death are still developing as the Mumbai Police is investigating the case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement