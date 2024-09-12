'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

A report has quoted statements from actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora saying that their stepfather Anil Mehta called them moments before his suicide

The mystery behind the alleged suicide of Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta is thickening by the minute. The actress’s father fell from his building Ayesha Manor in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Now, reportedly, Joyce Polycarp, the mother of Malaika and Amrita Arora has shared the details about the tragic incident involving her husband, Anil Mehta with the cops in the Mumbai Police.

Joyce was in the house when the unfortunate incident took place. As per media reports, on the morning of the incident, she noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room, which led her to search for him on the balcony. When she didn’t find him on the balcony, she leaned over the balcony railing and looked below. There was a commotion, and the building’s watchman was shouting for help. This was when she realised something was terribly wrong.

As per reports, Anil had called both his daughters saying, “I’m tired” before he took the alleged drastic step.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while Malaika Arora was on her way to Pune for an event.

As per the media reports, the mortal remains are at the Bhabha Hospital for postmortem. Other details related to the death are still developing as the Mumbai Police is investigating the case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

