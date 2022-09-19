Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anil Kapoor's doppelganger from US wishes to act in Bollywood, his pics break the internet

Netizens were both surprised and amazed after finding actor Anil Kapoor`s doppelganger in US-based fitness coach John Effer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

Anil Kapoor's doppelganger from US wishes to act in Bollywood, his pics break the internet
Credit: ANI/Twitter

Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors who never fail to amaze us with his energetic performances. His latest film was Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, it was a super hit film.

Meanwhile, a photo of his doppelganger is going viral on social media. Netizens were both surprised and amazed after seeing US-based fitness coach John Effer's photos. John Effer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor.

"I m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH..Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so," he captioned the post, leaving netizens amazed with his uncanny resemblance with Anil Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Giovanni “The Lad” DelBiondo (@johneffer)

As soon as John shared this picture on special media, it invited a flood of reaction. "Oh My God! Ditto copy," a social media user commented."You and Anil Kapoor look the same," another one wrote.In the picture, John shared a near-similar look as he rocked Anil Kapoor`s signature moustache look from the 90s.

He flaunted his ripped body in a mirror selfie. Anil Kapoor has not reacted to John Effer`s post yet.Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo`, is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in `Fighter`, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Ranbir Kapoor`s Animal as one of his upcoming movies. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.