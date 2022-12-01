Search icon
Anil Kapoor stuns internet with timeless charm, netizens say 'yeh reverse mein jee rahe hai'

Netizens are confident that Anil Kapoor has access to the 'Fountain of Youth.' Check out their reaction to Mr India star's latest post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk` |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

Anil Kapoor is making it hard to believe that a few months back he became a grandfather to Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu Ahuja. On Thursday, Anil dropped a carousel post from Dubai, and after watching the photos, netizens are surprised by the Malang star's timeless beauty. 

Anil shared some portrait, close-up photos, and captioned them saying, "Portrait Mode On! Back in Dubai for the launch of the New Gold And Diamonds store!" 

If you have liked the photos, you'll love the comments that he received. A user wrote, "Bole to jakhaas." Another user named him, "Anil timeless kapoor." One of the users commented, "Wo Saat Din! We Still Remember your movie! Now you become more younger great Sir we love you!" Another user added, "Ye aadmi Curious case of Anil Kapoor hai." A netizen stated, "Aabe bhidu tu reverse mai jarelay kya." Another netizen added, "Me after watching Anil Kapoor sahab : Ek dam Jhakaas (fire emojis) mast lag rahe ho sir app (cool emojis) 1000 saal aur jiyoge aap." "Are you 40 or 60? I doubt," asked a netizen. 

On the work front, Anil was last seen in the hit JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Next, he will be seen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's ariel actioner Fighter. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial actioner Fighter will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the screen for the first time. The Vikram Vedha actor and the Pathaan director have started shooting for the upcoming film slated to release on January 25, 2024.

Fighter was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 next year and was set to clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's pan-India actioner Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel who has helmed the two KGF blockbusters. On October 28, the new release date was announced as a day ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.

 

