Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor wish Sunita Kapoor on birthday with beautiful messages, photos

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today and she has turned 55. The actor along with their children Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor took to their social media pages and wished Sunita on her special day. Sonam, who is in Delhi while the rest of them are in Mumbai expressed her sadness too on being away from her family.

She shared a throwback photo with Sunita and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my mama. I miss you so so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I’ll see you soon. @kapoor.sunita".

Sonam also shared photos from her childhood with her mom and captioned it stating, "You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you so much! @kapoor.sunita"

Anil also posted a recently clicked photo with Sunita with a romantic birthday wish. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the wonder woman of my life who I have been happily leaning on since forever! Trust me your birthday is more special to me than it’s to you because I’m so glad you are here and with me every day!! I love you @kapoor.sunita!! Always and forever!"

While Rhea also posted throwback photos with a message which read as "Happy birthday to the sun in our solar system and the woman who taught me everything. How to love, how to be strong, how to be kind, how to dress, when to say yes and how to say no. I love you so much mom there’s no one like you in this world, I couldn’t be half the woman I’m trying to be without you in my life @kapoor.sunita"

Sonam's husband and entrepreneur Anand S Ahuja also wished Sunita with sweet photos and wrote, "Super!"

Happy Birthday, Sunita Kapoor!