Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says can't buy Lamborghini while doing arthouse films, gets trolled for 'sad reality' of his life

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Twitter

Bollywood star kids have often been trolled for making statements that reek of privilege. From actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday's 'struggle' of not being part of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh's saying his family didn't have enough moolah to afford more than one summer trip abroad to Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'nepotism is overrated' comment, there have been several occasions when star kids have failed to acknowledge their entitlement and have gotten brutally trolled for it.

Now, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is facing backlash for his comments about how doing arthouse films doesn't fetch him enough money to buy a Lamborghini.

Talking about the 'sad reality' of his life, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, in a recent interview with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, said that his parents have no interest in paying for his "sh*t" and that he buys his own stuff. Elaborating on it, he further said that had his parents been paying for him, he would have had five cars and not one.

READ: Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher go on ‘movie date’, watch SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Speaking about how the audience must feel that his parents pamper him with luxurious gifts, Harsh varrdhan said, "I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff. It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don’t think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn’t work like that."

During his conversation, Harsh even mentioned that he wants to buy a pre-owned Lamborghini that would cost him approximately Rs 1 crore as opposed to a new model that would burn a Rs 3 crore hole in his pocket. He added that he believes in buying pre-owned cars.

Further stating that taking help from his parents is an 'occassional call', Harsh revealed that his parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, buy him a gift once in a while. "If there’s a bill that I don’t really have the capacity to pay at a certain moment in time, I’m sure they will be there. But that’s an occasional call," he said.

Stating that his choice of films do not allow him to afford a luxurious lifestyle, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said that had he done more mainstream roles, he would be much more comfortable. "Want to do arthouse films but want to buy Lamborghini also, it's tough. If I was doing maybe some more mainstream stuff, I would have had it. I'd rather be proud of the work (I've done)," he said.

The interview of Harsh Varrdhan has been going viral on social media. Netizens have been calling out the actor for revealing such a 'sad reality' of his life.

"We can't fully understand the hardships a son of Bollywood celeb goes through untill we hear other side of story. It's not easy to live their life, handle their struggles. Sending more love to you Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor," wrote a Twitter user sarcastically.

"Harsh Varrdhan kapoor has struggled more than Sonam kapoor.... This brother - sister duo are the history makers with zero IQ and terrible acting skills," tweeted a user.

"Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is dumb af. Elitist Bollywood khandhan ka baccha cryin over having to buy one crore ka car. Gimme a break dude," wrote another twitter user.

Check out the tweets below:

After Ananya Pandey's struggle, here comes Harsh Varrdhan's poverty. https://t.co/tzRtTfxb0H — Debankan Mukherjee (@debankan) May 10, 2022

We can't fully understand the hardships a son of Bollywood celeb goes through untill we hear other side of story. It's not easy to live their life, handle their struggles. Sending more love to you Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor pic.twitter.com/Dpni8tRNrR — Shaitaan Khopdi (@shaitaankhopdi) May 11, 2022

Harsh Varrdhan kapoor has struggled more than Sonam kapoor.... This brother - sister duo are the history makers with zero IQ and terrible acting skills. pic.twitter.com/nT5vDTOpPU — Sakshi (@Sakshi_Singh21) May 11, 2022

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is dumb af. Elitist Bollywood khandhan ka baccha cryin over having to buy one crore ka car. Gimme a break dude. May 10, 2022

Sad life of @HarshKapoor_

Maybe we can start a crowd funding for his car?

I can feel the pain Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor! https://t.co/zRxgxzsLsz — Kumar Pushkar (@thekumarpushkar) May 10, 2022

On the work front, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's latest outing Thar alongside father Anil Kapoor, dropped on OTT platform Netflix on May 6. The movie, helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, has been receiving positive reviews.