Anil Kapoor shares unseen photos, heartfelt wish for Sonam Kapoor on 41st birthday: 'Your smile lights up my whole heart'

Wishing her daughter Sonam Kapoor on her special day, Anil Kapoor wrote, "May life, and everyone you hold close continue to shower you with love, laughter and countless beautiful moments - the kind of moments that make a life unbearably beautiful."

Anil Kapoor has showered his daughter, Sonam Kapoor, with much love and warmth, wishing her on her birthday. The Ram Lakhan shared a special video, comprising adorable family photos and rare candid moments. In his caption, Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sonam. So much has been said about you, but none of it can truly capture just how precious, beautiful and deeply loved you are...Your smile lights up every room (and my whole heart), and your warmth touches everyone fortunate enough to know you."

"Not just on your special day, but every single day, I simply want to wish you all the happiness your heart can hold. May life, and everyone you hold close continue to shower you with love, laughter and countless beautiful moments - the kind of moments that make a life unbearably beautiful! Love you so much beta", Anil further added.

Reacting to her father's lovely post, Sonam wrote in the comments section, "Love you daddy", and added a red heart emoji. Anil's wife and Sonam 's mother Sunita Kapoor also showered love on the post with multiple red heart emojis. Several other netizens wished Sonam on her special day with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Sonam Kapoor, who made her film debut with 2007's Saawariya, has impressed the audienes with her sincere performances in Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Delhi 6. She got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. After the birth of her son, she took a break from films to spend time with her family. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind. The couple became parents to their second child, son Rudralokh in March this year.

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