Anil Kapoor shares romantic photos with wife Sunita from Egypt vacation, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor react

Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor shared these lovely photos of himself and his wife Sunita on their recent trip to Egypt. The images showed Anil and his wife taking in the view in front of the historic Pyramids. Their daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor posted comments shortly after the Mr. India actor shared the post.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a string of pictures with the caption, "Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!"

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "best people in the world.”

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "You`ll should have picked up my FaceTime."

Check out Anil Kapoor’s post here:

Nirmal Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's grandmother, celebrated her 88th birthday with the entire Kapoor family recently. On the special occasion, Anil and Sonam shared new photos of the Neerja actor's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on their Instagram accounts in the birthday posts dedicated to the senior-most Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam dropped an old black and white picture in which she is seen sitting on her grandmother's lap and another adorable picture in which Nirmal is holding her great-grandson Vayu. "Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay", the Raanjhanaa actress captioned these clicks.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble about his journey, Anil revealed that he decided to work after his father, producer Surinder Kapoor fell ill. "We came to know he has heart issues, and in those days heart issues were a very big thing. That was kind of a turning point, I said 'I have to now start working and let my dad chill.' I was pretty young, around 17-18 years old."

Further, he was quipped about the odd jobs he did before making big in the industry. Anil denied calling it 'odd' jobs, as he enjoyed doing it. "I wouldn't call them odd jobs because I loved doing them, like waking up the actors, picking them up, fetching them from the airport, dropping them to the location, looking after them, getting them the right snacks and then the tea breaks. So all these kinds of odd jobs I did." Kapoor continued, "Then of course... I was upgraded to doing a bit of shopping hardware for the shoot, and then scouting for locations. Fixing and negotiating the prices for the locations."