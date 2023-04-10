Anil Kapoor shares glimpse of his workout session in -110° F as he preps for Fighter, fans call him ‘most sexy Kapoor’

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor is recently preparing for his next movie Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The actor shared a glimpse of his workout on social media which left fans stunned.

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared two videos of him working out shirtless at -110° F. The actor was seen undergoing cryotherapy wearing shorts, a mask, and winter gear. In the video, the actor was seen coming out of the enclosed shape with an extremely cold temperature after sweating it out. In another video, he was seen jumping and jogging and the actor captioned the post, “Naughty at 40 ka time gaya (The time of being naughty at 40 is gone)…its time to be sexy at 40. #fightermodeon.”

Seeing his dedication to his work, Kapil Sharma commented, “Wah Wah, mujhe bhi karna hai (wow, I also want to do this),” Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and wife Sunita Kapoor also hailed the actor’s fitness. Fans also heaped praises in the comment section for the actor. One of the comments read, “Legend stuff.” Another fan commented, “You are the sexiest Kapoor.” Another comment read, “Sunita control him please.” Another fan commented, “You are an inspiration, sir.” “Go east or west, Anil Kapoor is the best,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor who was last seen in The Night Manager which also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala. The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The movie is scheduled to release in 2024. Other than this the actor will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana. The gangster drama will have a theatrical release on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Sharat Saxena among other in prominent roles.

