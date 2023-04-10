Search icon
Anil Kapoor shares glimpse of his workout session in -110° F as he preps for Fighter, fans call him ‘most sexy Kapoor’

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor is recently preparing for his next movie Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The actor shared a glimpse of his workout on social media which left fans stunned.

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared two videos of him working out shirtless at -110° F. The actor was seen undergoing cryotherapy wearing shorts, a mask, and winter gear. In the video, the actor was seen coming out of the enclosed shape with an extremely cold temperature after sweating it out. In another video, he was seen jumping and jogging and the actor captioned the post, “Naughty at 40 ka time gaya (The time of being naughty at 40 is gone)…its time to be sexy at 40. #fightermodeon.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Seeing his dedication to his work, Kapil Sharma commented, “Wah Wah, mujhe bhi karna hai (wow, I also want to do this),” Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and wife Sunita Kapoor also hailed the actor’s fitness. Fans also heaped praises in the comment section for the actor. One of the comments read, “Legend stuff.” Another fan commented, “You are the sexiest Kapoor.” Another comment read, “Sunita control him please.” Another fan commented, “You are an inspiration, sir.” “Go east or west, Anil Kapoor is the best,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor who was last seen in The Night Manager which also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala. The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The movie is scheduled to release in 2024. Other than this the actor will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana. The gangster drama will have a theatrical release on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Sharat Saxena among other in prominent roles. 

Read The Night Manager actor Ravi Behl on working with Anil Kapoor, comparisons with original British series | Exclusive

 

Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
