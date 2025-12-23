Anil Kapoor says Mr India wouldn't have been possible without this person; it's not Shekhar Kapur, Amrish Puri, Sridevi

On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of his father-producer Surinder Kapoor and credited him for the success and vision behind Mr India and Woh 7 Din.

Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, took to social media to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of his father Surinder Kapoor. The actor paid a heartfelt tribute to the man who played a pivotal role in shaping his iconic films Mr. India and Woh 7 Din. Reflecting on his father’s guidance and influence, Anil credited him for the success and vision behind some of Bollywood’s most beloved movies.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil posted a series of unseen and black and white images, celebrating his father's legacy. For the caption, he wrote, "Celebrating 100 years of my father today. He was the reason I first dreamed of becoming a leading man, simply hoping he would one day see me as a star, a successful actor making films under his banner. Woh 7 din and Mr India wouldn’t have seen the light of the day without his good will and guidance."

"His simplicity, honesty, and quiet belief shaped every step of my journey. I feel his absense deeply, but his dreams and lessons live on with me every day...Happy Birthday Papa! You were, are and always will be my guiding star", the Welcome actor added, highlighting the lasting impact of his father's support on his successful career.

The throwback images capture cherished moments of Anil Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor, in the film industry. The late producer could be seen posing with his son, as well as with iconic stars like Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Sridevi, Parveen Babi, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and several other legends of Bollywood.

Born on December 23, 1925 in Peshawar (in present-day Pakistan), Surinder Kapoor relocated to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh after the 1947 partition. His cousin Prithviraj Kapoor invited him to Mumbai to join the film industry. He became a renowned proudcer in Bollywood and also served as the President of the Film & Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001.

Surinder Kapoor passed away on 24 September 2011 due to a heart attack. Apart from Anil Kapoor, his other two sons - Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor - also work in Bollywood. Boney carried forward his father's legacy and became a successful producer, while Sanjay became an actor. The families of three brothers are also actively involved in the film industry.

READ | Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'