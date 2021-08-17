Anil Kapoor's impromptu dance with Rhea Kapoor at her wedding party is pure father-daughter goals - watch

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter, Rhea Kapoor on Saturday (August 14) tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony in presence of their close friends and family. Anil Kapoor threw a reception party on Monday (August 16) which was attended by some very prominent names in the film fraternity.

Anil Kapoor’s impromptu dance with Rhea at the post-wedding celebrations has undoubtedly won the internet. On Tuesday, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a video, wherein we can see Anil shaking a leg with the newly-wed bride Rhea on Sonam Kapoor-starrer song ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ from the film ‘Khoobsurat’.

“Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts congratulations @karanboolani,” Farah captioned her post. Watch the video here:

Fans were left in complete awe of Anil’s cool moves and his amazing bond with his daughter. Reacting to Farah’s video, Sunita Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section while popular television presenter Gaurav Kapur commented, “AK the legend. #Jhakaas.”

"Hahha..he dances so well. Father-daughter goals," a fan commented while another wrote, “His energy is contagious.” A third user wrote, “Evergreen @anilskapoor,” white a fourth one commented, "Best father and daughter.”

For the unversed, Rhea and Karan got married at Anil’s Kapoor plush Juhu mansion. Two days later, Rhea’s family organised a star-studded bash for the couple. Celebrities such as Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Farah Khan among several others attended the reception.

Rhea also treated her fans with several pictures from her wedding festivities. In her recent Instagram post, she expressed her happiness about having an intimate wedding at her house.

"I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible @twelvetomatoes@ranipinklove @ranipinkgifts @reelsandframes@djajmumbai @indianaccent," she wrote alongside a string of images from her wedding day.

Rhea, the second child of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, has produced movies like ‘Aisha’, ‘Khoobsurat’, and ‘Veere Di Wedding’. She is also a fashion stylist.