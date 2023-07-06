Search icon
Anil Kapoor reviews Vidya Balan’s Neeyat: ‘A masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression’

Ahead of Neeyat’s theatrical release on July 7, a special screening was recently held in Mumbai, which was attended by Anil Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

The screening of Neeyat was attented by actor Anil Kapoor. (Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan will be making a comeback to the big screens after four years with the edge-of-the-seat thriller, Neeyat. Her last theatrical release was the 2019 drama, Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar. Now, ahead of Neeyat’s theatrical release on July 7, a special screening of the movie was recently held in Mumbai. The screening was attended by many bigwigs from the industry, including actor Anil Kapoor. After witnessing the suspense drama, Anil Kapoor shared his review of the flick on social media. He was all praise for the film and called it a “masterpiece.”

Anil Kapoor took to the Stories section on Instagram and dropped a poster of Neeyat, and said that the entire team deserves a standing ovation for making such a movie.

Anil Kapoor captioned the post, “Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!!! @balanvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it, including @balanvidya Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment. You have created a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.”

Prior to this, the director of Neeyat, Anu Menon also opened up about the film's comparisons with the 2019 Hollywood drama, Knives Out, saying “I hadn't expected these comparisons with Knives Out or otherwise. We shot the film in June and ‘Knives Out’ came in December in India, so unless I stole the script from them like a year back, this cannot happen. I find it very amusing when people make these comparisons. I mean ‘Glass Onions’ came to India in December and we were done shooting for the film in June itself. So, there is no way I can copy.”

About Neeyat

Produced by Vikram Malhotra under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Neeyat enjoys an ensemble cast with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri in crucial roles. Mickey McCleary has scored the tunes for the movie, while Adam Moss is the head of the editing department. Andreas Neo handled the camera work.

 

