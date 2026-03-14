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Anil Kapoor reveals why he rejected Aditya Dhar's offer to do a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It's my loss'

Anil Kapoor revealed when Aditya Dhar offered him Dhurandhar 2, he had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, slated to release on March 19, is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar headlined by Ranveer Singh.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 01:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anil Kapoor reveals why he rejected Aditya Dhar's offer to do a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It's my loss'
Anil Kapoor and Dhurandhar 2
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Anil Kapoor said he was offered a cameo in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and admits turning it down is nothing but his loss. The upcoming action thriller is a sequel to the 2025 release from Dhar, which went on to cross over Rs 1300 crore at the global box office. It featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. 

Kapoor, who attended the India Today Conclave held in New Delhi on Friday, said he had already given his shooting dates to another filmmaker when Dhar approached him. "Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment," he said. 

"That’s very important - only talent cannot make you what you are. At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, 'I would have loved to do this cameo, but I'm already committed.' He is releasing the film now, and it's a fantastic film. It's my loss, but it's okay," he added. 

The actor said he would like to collaborate with the filmmaker. "At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well — there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I'm already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future," he said. 

Dhar's Dhurandhar followed covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 19.

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