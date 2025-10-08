Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Anil Kapoor REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor was 'embarssed' while shooting Animal due to THIS reason, he advised 'kal sab bhool jayenge..'

Anil Kapoor opened up about dealing with negativity and recalled an anecdote while shooting Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, his advice to his on-screen son, that helped him to deal with failure.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anil Kapoor has opened up about dealing with negativity while maintaining poise and remaining unaffected by the noise of criticism, failures, and haters. Being active in Indian cinema since 1977, Anil Kapoor has a fair share of highs and lows, and despite these phases, Anil stayed strong, relevant, and unpretentious in the negativity. Recently, Anil attended an interactive session at FICCI Frames 2025, and he opened up about his mantra of staying positive by avoiding unwanted noises. 

He further recalled how he advised Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot of Animal to keep his morale high while dealing with the failure. Anil revealed that during a photoshoot of Animal, Ranbir was embarrassed on the sets because he delivered the box office disaster Shamshera. 

Speaking about the same, Anil added, "I remember when I was shooting on the set of Animal and Ranbir came, and his film Shamshera had just released, and he was very down. He came and said, 'Yaar, sab aise mujhe dekh rahe hain, yaar, itni badi flop ki hai meri, kuch rahi nahi, ek acha shot dekh rahe hain, kal tak bhool gaye sab'. And that’s the time we were doing the photoshoot, and I told him, I said, 'Don’t take it too far, it’s you, you are imagining the difficult thing, nobody’s got anything against you. Success and failure are not in your hands — you just go and do it honestly'. And that’s what happened — the next day, we were talking about everything else, we were talking about how to do the next thing, we were jamming with Vanga sir, we did those shoots, and Animal happened."

Anil further added that his advice turned out to be true for Ranbir, "Animal is a landmark blockbuster, and people forgot about Shamshera — people now remember only Animal. Ranbir's biggest hit is Animal." Speaking about his mantra, Anil added, "There's always going to be noise, and you cannot be, as a celebrity, as a star, people are going to speak about you, people are going to write things about you. How you don’t listen to the noise, how you block the noise — it took me more than 45 years to learn all these things, how to block it, how to do it, how to relax."

Also read: Exclusive | Shoojit Sircar reacts to Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, Kalki 2; comments on her 'professionalism': 'We should be respecting..'

