Anil Kapoor regrets rejecting Sridevi's Chandni, remembers Yash Chopra with Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor took the nostalgic road and remembered late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Anil Kapoor- Anupam Kher

Late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's blockbuster Chadini completed 33 years of release, and Anil Kapoor revealed he regrets rejecting the film. Love drama Chandni was released in 1989, and Yash revived the genre of romance in a decade of action-heavy drama films. 

Chandni stars Sridevi in the titular role, and she was accompanied by Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor in primary roles. As the film completed a milestone, Anil Kapoor stated that he was offered the film, but he rejected it. This revelation happened after Kapoor and Anupam Kher visited Chopra's residence and remembered the late filmmaker's contribution to their life. 

Kher added that Sr Chopra saw him in a play, and he offered him, Vijay. Later on, Anupam became Yash's favourite and went on to cast him in movies like Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Veer Zaara. Kher recorded their moment outside Yash's home and posted on his social media with the caption, "While going for morning walk in the morning @AnilKapoor and I #YashChopra ji stopped in front of the house and relived our old memories and also took blessings! Yash ji has contributed a lot in our (especially my) life! Thank you ji for your love! Incidentally, today is #33YearsOfChandni!" 

Here's the video

Anil retweeted Kher's post and shared his view about the film by saying, "33 years of Chandini a film which Yashji offered me but I regret not doing it .. Sreeji , rishi ji , Vinodji and Yashji we all miss you’ll so much."  

Here are Anil Kapoor's views on Chandni

Yash Chopra and Anil Kapoor collaborated with films like Mashaal (1984), Vijay (1988), and Lamhe (1991). On the work front, Anupam was last seen in The Kashmir Files, whereas Anil impressed the masses with his role in the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo. 

