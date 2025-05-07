Sharing a carousel of pictures of his mother, Anil Kapoor wrote, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved." Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor also bid emotional goodbye to their grandmother.

Anil Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Nirmal Kapoor in a long, emotional note shared on his social media handle. Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, passed away at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. She was 90 years old.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a carousel of pictures of her mother, with him and his family. Anil also expressed gratitude for those who stood with the family during this tough time. "The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are," he wrote.

He added, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

The ace star said how his mother kept the "family close". "She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts," shared the Animal actor. He concluded the post with, "A heartfelt thank you to everyone, especially from the film fraternity, for your kind words, prayers, and love. We're truly humbled and grateful."

On Tuesday, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor also bid emotional goodbye to their grandmother as they shared their memorable pictures with her on their Instagram. Multiple Bollywood celebs, including Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, and Karan Johar, among others, paid their last respects to Nirmal Kapoor at her funeral on Saturday, May 3.

