Anil Kapoor organises puja for daughter Sonam Kapoor and newborn baby, distributes sweets to media

After delivering an adorable baby boy, actress Sonam Kapoor got discharged from the hospital. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor organised a special pooja for her and their newest member in the family. As the media got situated at Kapoor's house, a proud Nana Anil posed for the paps. Even Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja posed with Sr Kapoor before the paps, and they acknowledged wishes for photographers. Later, Anand brought sweet boxes from the house and distributed them among paps.

A few moments later, Sonam arrived at the house, and she received a warm welcome from her family. Anand was captured holding and adoring their newborn baby.

Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on Saturday, August 20 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

Soon after the actress announced her pregnancy, Sonam's interview with Vogue magazine, which of course she gave prior to her delivery, was published and it took the internet by storm. Sonam got candid regarding her career post-baby and shared, "I always was a little picky. I'm not really in the rat race, I`m just doing my own thing. I don't think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn't choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it's a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don't think I will ever stop working completely."