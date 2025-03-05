This actor became a household name alongside Sridevi, creating one of Bollywood’s most loved onscreen pairs.

Many actors in the film industry face challenges and tough times while pursuing their dreams. With the support of their families, they often overcome these struggles, making a lasting impact through their hard work and determination.

Anil Kapoor is one such actor, whose journey from struggling days to becoming a star has made him a beloved figure in the industry. Anil Kapoor was born in 1956 to Surinder Kapoor, a film producer, and Nirmal Kapoor. He was the second of four children. His father, Surinder, was a cousin of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and both shared the same dream of making a mark in the film industry.

The Kapoor family faced financial difficulties in their early years. They first lived in Prithviraj Kapoor’s garage and later moved into a chawl, where they spent many years. Despite these challenges, Anil remained focused on his goal of building a career in cinema.

Anil Kapoor's career began when he had a small role in Hamare Tumhare (1979). His first lead role came in Woh Saat Din (1983), where he starred alongside Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. Over the years, he proved his versatility as an actor, taking on memorable roles in films like Beta, Mr. India, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Karma, Tezaab, Eeshwar, Ram Lakhan, Laadla, and Nayak. With over 100 films to his name, Anil Kapoor has become a prominent and influential figure in Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor became a household name alongside Sridevi, creating one of Bollywood’s most loved onscreen pairs. They starred in hit films like Laadla, Judaai, Lamhe, Mr. India, and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. However, at the height of Sridevi’s stardom, Anil Kapoor turned down two major film offers with her. Concerned that her fame might overshadow his own performance, he rejected Chandni and Chaalbaaz. As a result, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna were cast in Chandni, while Chaalbaaz went to Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth.

Today, Anil Kapoor lives a luxurious life, thanks to his successful career. He owns a beautiful bungalow in the prestigious Juhu area of Mumbai, offering top-class amenities and stunning views. His impressive car collection includes high-end brands like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. Apart from acting, Anil has also made smart investments in various business ventures, which have added to his wealth. From his humble beginnings, he has now built a fortune, with a net worth estimated at around Rs 134 crores.