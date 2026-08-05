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Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala-starrer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story to re-release in restored 8K version

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Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala-starrer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story to re-release in restored 8K version

Originally released in 1994, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story features stellar performances by Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa. It will return to theatres on August 21 in restored 8K and remastered 5.1 surround sound.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 09:18 PM IST

Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala-starrer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story to re-release in restored 8K version
1942: A Love Story to re-release
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Vidhu Vinod Chopra's classic 1942: A Love Story is all set to re-release in theatres in restored 8K and remastered 5.1 surround sound. On Wednesday, NH Studioz announced that the film, which stars Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, will return to cinema halls on August 21, 2026. Originally released in 1994, 1942: A Love Story remains one of Hindi cinema's most beloved romantic dramas. Featuring stellar performances by Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and many other notable actors, the film continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema.

The restoration has been undertaken in collaboration with L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, one of the world's leading film restoration facilities & Prasad Film Labs, India. The painstaking restoration enhances the film's visual richness while preserving its original cinematic intent, complemented by a newly remastered Dolby 5.1 surround sound mix.

The film also celebrates the enduring musical legacy of RD Burman, whose final completed soundtrack remains one of the most cherished albums in Hindi cinema. Songs such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Kuch Na Kaho, Rim Jhim Rim Jhim and Rooth Na Jana continue to resonate across generations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NH STUDIOZ (@nh_studioz)

Speaking about the re-release, Shreyans Hirawat, Director, NH Studioz, in a press note said, "The acquisition of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's remarkable film catalogue is an important milestone for NH Studioz. These are films that have shaped Indian cinema and continue to inspire audiences across generations. We are honoured to partner in preserving and celebrating this extraordinary legacy. Beginning with 1942: A Love Story, our endeavour is to bring these timeless classics back to the big screen in the finest possible quality so that audiences can experience them as they were always meant to be seen."

Sharing his thoughts on the restored version, Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "One very important thing I want to say, for the first time, the audience will see the film the way it was meant to be seen. Because when the film was released, India was not still equipped with a proper Dolby surround sound. Even the colour grading had limitations. This was the first film in India that was made in Dolby and Dolby was brought to India by us. I had mixed the film in London. They told us that Dolby can even play in a mono theatre. We brought it back, but no cinema hall was ready to play Dolby. Can you imagine that? We laid the special imported cables and installed surround sound speakers in Metro."

He added, "That's how the film first played properly in Dolby. Then I went to see the film in smaller cities of India. In Jaipur, the lines of the actors were not audible, the bomb explosions were not audible from wherever they were happening because Dolby sound was still running in mono. But now one can truly experience the sound as it was meant to be and see the colour palette, as it was initially visualized by the cinematographer and the director."

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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