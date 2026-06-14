Anil Kapoor lauds Abhinay Deo's 'unique vision', recalls his conviction during 24, comments on Karisma Kapoor's Brown

Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Abhinay Deo on the TV series 24, commented on his vision and the recently released web series, Brown, starring Karisma Kapoor.

Actor-producer Anil Kapoor lauded filmmaker Abhinay Deo for the success of his recently released Brown, starring Karisma Kapoor, and even their collaboration, the TV series 24. Long before OTT platforms transformed the entertainment landscape, Deo introduced Indian audiences to the finite-series format with the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed 24 in 2013.

Anil Kapoor on 24

Headlined by Anil Kapoor, the thriller raised the bar for long-form storytelling in India and is widely regarded as a pioneer in shaping the country’s premium series culture. Anil said, "As an actor and producer, there is no greater reward than seeing your work continue to connect with audiences year after year. With 24, we took a big leap at a time when television storytelling in India was evolving, and to see it being embraced with the same excitement even a decade later is incredibly humbling."

Anil Kapoor on Brown and 24

Anil said that it's quite special to see both 24 and Brown, two very different shows helmed by Abhinay, receiving such tremendous appreciation from audiences. He asserted, "Abhinay is a storyteller with a unique vision and an exceptional understanding of character and narrative. His attention to detail, creative conviction, and ability to bring out authentic performances have always set him apart. Whether it was the scale and intensity of 24 or the gritty world of Brown, he has consistently delivered stories that stay with people long after they’ve watched them. The fact that his work continues to resonate with audiences is a testament to the mastery of his art. I am grateful to everyone who has watched, supported, and kept these shows alive in their hearts."

About Abhinay Deo

Over the years, Deo has built a diverse body of work across genres. His filmography includes the cult comedy Delhi Belly, thrillers such as Game and Force 2, and the dark comedy Blackmail. Beyond films and series, he has directed more than 1200 commercials, won more than 70 awards internationally and nationally, and has been the recipient of the most coveted award at the Cannes film festival - “The Gold Lion” award for best director in advertising.