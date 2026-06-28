Anil Kapoor is 'shocked' after 'creative genius' K Bhagyaraj's demise, credits him for his biggest hits Beta, Woh Saat Din

Sharing heartfelt tribute for K Bhagyaraj, Anil Kapoor wrote, "His writing touched countless lives and careers, mine included. He helped shape the journeys of actors, filmmakers and producers across generations, often without receiving the recognition he truly deserved."

Anil Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to filmmaker, writer and actor K Bhagyaraj, who died of a heart attack on June 27. Sharing that he felt "deeply saddened and shocked" over the loss, the Mr India actor said he had met Bhagyaraj just days earlier at Khushbu's daughter's wedding. Remembering him as a "creative genius", Kapoor said Bhagyaraj's influence on Indian cinema went far beyond what many realise, with several landmark Hindi films rooted in his stories. He also credited Bhagyaraj's writing for shaping two of the most important films of his career, Beta and Woh Saat Din, saying his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Taking to his X account, Anil wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of K. Bhagyaraj sir. It feels especially unreal because I had the opportunity to meet him recently at Khushbu’s daughter’s wedding and spend some time with him. Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know. He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us."

"Woh Saat Din, adapted from his work, became one of the most important films of my career. Mohabbat, with its story, screenplay and dialogues by Bhagyaraj sir, not only gave us a memorable film but also helped launch the journey of Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria as producers through Maruti International. Later, Beta, another adaptation of his brilliant writing, became a blockbuster and remains one of the defining films of its era. Boney and I had acquired the rights and passed them on to Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria during a difficult phase in their journey. The film went on to become a massive success, with all of us receiving tremendous recognition", Kapoor further added.

The Animal actor also attributed the success of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to Bhagyaraj as he shared, "Another remarkable example of Bhagyaraj sir’s brilliance was Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the film’s story and screenplay were by Bhagyaraj sir and adapted into Hindi by Anees Bazmee. The film became a major success and marked another important milestone in Akshay Kumar’s career. The seeds of all these successes were planted by Bhagyaraj sir. We adapted his stories for Hindi audiences, but the true creator was always him. His writing touched countless lives and careers, mine included. He helped shape the journeys of actors, filmmakers and producers across generations, often without receiving the recognition he truly deserved."

Concluding his tribute, Anil Kapoor wrote, "I will always remain grateful for what he contributed to my career and to Indian cinema as a whole. His legacy will live on through the stories he created and the countless people he inspired. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Bhagyaraj sir."

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