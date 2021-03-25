Headlines

Anil Kapoor gifts wife Sunita Kapoor swanky new car worth Rs 1 crore on her birthday, see photos

Anil and Sunita got married in the year 1984. The couple first met on the sets of 'Meri Jung'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2021, 07:08 PM IST

Celebrating the occasion of Sunita Kapoor's 56th birthday, daughter Sonam Kapoor and husband Anil Kapoor wished her with heartfelt posts.

Not just this, doting husband Anil gifted wife Sunita a swanky new car, a jet black Mercedes Benz GLS, which currently retails at about ₹1 crore.

The new car which was parked at the Kapoor residence attracted the paps to click some pictures which surfaced on the internet earlier this afternoon and have now gone viral. 

Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)


Earlier in the day, Anil took to his Instagram and shared some precious pictures and a love-filled post for his wife Sunita.

Pouring his heart out Anil wrote, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts."Further expressing his love, he added, "These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

In a reply to Anil's sweet note, Sunita commented, "Love you to eternity and beyond." She followed it up with red-heart emojis.

Anil and Sunita got married in the year 1984. The couple first met on the sets of 'Meri Jung'. Their children Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Bollywood actors while their child Rhea is a film producer and runs an apparel brand Rheson with Sonam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam. 

The 'Ram Lakhan' actor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's 'ANIMAL' with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.

